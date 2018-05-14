Founding father’s great role eulogized in Canada

HC opens Mohammad Ali Jinnah Park in Winnipeg

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Canada, Tariq Azim Khan, has inaugurated the first ever Muhammad Ali Jinnah Park at Winnipeg, Manitoba on Sunday. Addressing on the occasion, the high commissioner said that credit goes to the vibrant Pakistani-Canadian community in Manitoba for succeeding in naming of first ever Public Park in North American country to be named after Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

Hundreds of people across Canada attended the ceremony, says a press release, received here from Winnipeg. He paid glowing tributes to the great sacrifices rendered by their founding fathers in order to have a separate homeland for Muslims in the Subcontinent.

The high commissioner, while appreciating the struggle of the Pakistani community, referred to the quote of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, ‘With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile you cannot achieve’. He said that the community in Winnipeg is promoting and showcasing Pakistani culture and soft image through holding of cultural galas and they are acting as a bridge in promoting understanding between communities.

Dr Rashid Bahri, community leader who led the campaign for Jinnah Park said, ‘Muhammad Ali Jinnah is closer to the heart of people of Pakistan and this park will remind our future generations about our great leader’. Masrur Khan, President PSA Manitoba said that today is historic day for Pakistanis in Canada and naming a park after Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s name shows how much migrant Pakistanis love the founder of Pakistan.

Terry Duguid and Iqra Khalid members of Canadian Parliament also addressed the ceremony and congratulated the Pakistani community in achieving this milestone. City Councilor Janice Luke said on the occasion that she is very happy to work with the Pakistani community for the maintenance of the park and to make it worthwhile for the families to visit and hold cultural galas in the Park. She announced preparing a cricket ground within the park area for holding of local cricket tournament.