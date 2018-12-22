Founders Group wins IHC journalists election

CJ IHC felicitates

Zubair Qureshi

Founder Group grabbed all seats of Islamabad High Court Journalists Association (IHJA) for 2018-19 in election held at the Press Room of the IHC under the supervision of a two-member committee.

Asad Malik of Dawn Newspaper has been elected new president of the association while Fiaz Mehmood of 92 News is elected as the Secretary General of the association.

A total of 45 journalists cast their vote. The results were announced at the Quaid-e-Azam hall of the Islamabad High Court by Azam Khan of Geo TV the Chief election commissioner.

According to the results, Najeeb Malik of Jehan-e-Pakistan has been elected as Finance Secretary, Malik Haseeb of GNN is elected Senior Vice President, Bilal Sheikh of Bol News as Senior President, Waqar Abbasi of Nawa-i-Waqt and Kanwal Gondal (Din News) have been elected to the slots of Joint Secretary.

The members elect of the Governing Body of IHJA include: Awais Yousufzai of Geo TV, Amir Abbasi of Dunya TV, Imran Mansab of PTV and Rizwan Qazi of Dunya newspaper.

Chief Justice of IHC Athar Minallah in a meeting with newly elected IHJA felicitated Malik Asad and his team and hoped the journalists would continue to practise fair, unbiased transparent journalism without any fear. He also assured all cooperation of the court to the journalists.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah said productive discussion and difference of opinion was good for healthy environment.

