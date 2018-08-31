Founder Group announces candidates for ICCI polls

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Founder Group has nominated and announced its candidates for the elections of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the year 2018-19. Sheikh Muhammad Ilyas, Ch. Muhammad Tahir, Mian Arif Husain, Muhammad Sulaiman Arif, Umar Farooq and Muhammad Ahmed have been nominated from Corporate Class while Ahmed Hasan Mughal, Tahir Abbasi, Abbas Hashmi, Zia Chaudhry, Haji Zafar Iqbal and Syed Muhammad Amin Pirzada have been nominated from Associate Class.

Addressing the Group meeting, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Chairman, Founder Group and former President FPCCI said that the Group has nominated talented candidates who are well-versed with the issues of the business community and hoped that they would play positive role in resolving the major problems of trade and industry. He said the markets of Islamabad have been given due representation in the nominated candidates for ICCI elections so that after winning, they could contribute to resolving key issues of traders. Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, former President ICCI and Incharge Elections Campaign said that Founder Group has always nominated capable and talented business leaders for ICCI elections who played important role not only in the better development of the Chamber, but also for resolving the issues of business community.

