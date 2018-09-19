Foundation University welcomes new batch

Staff Reporter

Foundation University Institute of Rehabilitation sciences (FUIRS) organized an official welcome ceremony for 9th Batch of Doctor of physical therapy Session Fall 2018. The event was organized in university auditorium in foundation university Islamabad campus (FUIC) and was attended by students, parents. Administration, Faculty of medical, dental & rehabilitation colleges along head of departments of fauji foundation hospital.

The program started with the arrival of chief guest Director FUIC Maj. Gen Prof. Dr. Akhter Waheed HI (M) (Retd).followed by recitation of Holy Quran and National anthem. Dr Naureen Tassadaq Director FUIRS delivered the welcome address to the new entrants. She acknowledged that University is committed to ensuring high quality education and is equipped with all required facilities.

The Associate dean (Academics) FUIRS Dr. Furqan Ahmed Siddiqi PT. further introduced the students to the campus. The head girl and representative of student bodies of FUIRS; Miss. Maryam Naeem gave a brief presentation on student-bodies & societies of the campus.

