Foundation stone of SMIU unveiled

Staff Reporter

The Sindh Madressatul Islam University Monday formally got the foundation stone laid by Governor Muhammad Zubair on its new campus in the Education City, Malir. The new campus is a part of the designated site for the Education City established by the Sindh government.

On the occasion, Governor Zubair said he was proud to have visited the mausoleum of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah and unveiled the foundation stone for the new campus of an institution, which was alma mater of the founder of the nation, the same day. “It is indeed great honour for me to be in this ceremony when the Sindh Madressatul Islam University is beginning construction of its new campus. It is one huge occasion that the Prime Minister is presiding over a function for another mega project of the Islamia College University.