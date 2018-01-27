Foundation stone of new academic block laid

Staff Reporter

Bahawalpur

Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor, the Islamia University of Bahawalpur laid foundation stone of academic block of faculty of Management Sciences at Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.

This building costing Rs. 181 Million is part of federal government funded Rs. 860 million mega project for construction of faculty of management sciences, two hostels, civil engineering department at University Engineering College and an advanced chemistry lab besides provision of 10 foreign indigenous scholarships.

This building will provide academic facilities to departments of computer science and information technology, commerce and management sciences. It is important to mention that this mega project is the largest over project obtained from government in history of the university under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Qaiser Mushtaq, Vice Chancellor.

During his three year’s tenure four mega projects worth Rs. 1470 million completed including buildings of Bahawalnagar and Rahim Yar Khan Campuses, Agriculture College and Faculty of Education. A boundary wall having 11.8 kilometer length was also completed in record 41 days securing the Baghdad ul Jadeed Campus.