Foundation stone laying ceremony of Forces School’s flagship campus held at Blue World City

Staff Reporter

The foundation stone laying ceremony of Forces School’s flagship campus was recently held at Blue World City, a one of its kind lifestyle community project, which offers unique leisure and entertainment opportunities of international standards.

Forces School is an integral part of the project. Spread over 112 kanal, the flagship campus is a masterpiece of modern urban planning. It includes well-equipped classrooms, state-of-the-art science and IT labs, a central library, cafeteria, ICT connectivity, indoor and outdoor sports areas, a security cell and a separate admin block. The school will be run under the administration of retired army officers and a seasoned faculty. The curriculum will specially focus on the understanding of the Holy Quran, discipline, character building and patriotism.

The ceremony commenced with recitation of the Holy Quran and was attended by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Nadeem Afzal Chan, renowned artiste Nauman Ejaz, Maj Gen Retd Muhammad Arif Warraich, Maj Gen Retd Sajjad Rasul, Brig Retd Sardar Aftab Ahmed Khan, Saad Nazir, Nadeem Ejaz, Naeem Ejaz, Burair Nazir, Azhar Ahsan and the management of Blue World City and the Forces School & College System, who were briefed on the project by Sibtain Javed.