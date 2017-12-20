Foundation of orphanage ‘Aagosh’ laid in Matiari

KARACHI : Leading welfare organization of the country, Al-Khidmat Foundation Sindh has laid the foundation of an orphanage ‘Aagosh Centre’ in Hala in Matiari. President of Al-Khidmat Foundation, Sindh, Dr. Syed Tabassum Jafri was the chief guest in the foundation stone-laying ceremony while Dr. Meraj Ul Huda Siddiqui, Ameer, Jamaat-e-Islami, was also present on the occasion. The ‘Aagosh’ orphanage is being established under the Orphan Care Programme of the Al-khidmat Foundation in its nationwide drive to provide a much-needed shelter for orphaned children across the country.

At Aagosh, a total of 200 children will be provided shelter, along with food, education, health and the rest of the foster care facilities necessary for the upbringing of children. Spread over 4 acres of land, the construction of the orphanage will cost Rs 60 million and will be completed within a two-year period.

Currently, a total of 609 children are residing at ‘Aagosh Centres’ (orphanages) run by the Al-Khidmat Foundation in such different cities as Attock, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Rawalakot, Bagh, Peshawar, Mansehra and Sheikhupura. These centres can cater to some 790 children in total. With the capacity of catering to up to 820 children, ‘Aagosh Centres’ are going to be inaugurated soon in Karachi, Murree, Gujranwala and Dir.

Orignally published by INP