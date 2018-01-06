We fought terror war from our own resources, Pak tells US

Zahid Chaudhary

Islamabad

Pakistan said Friday it has fought the war against terrorism from its own resources and it has cost the country $120 billion over 15 years, said the statement released by the FO.

The US announced earlier that it was withholding $255 million in aid to Islamabad, accusing Pakistan of failing to cooperate fully in the fight against terrorism.

The announcement came after President Donald Trump accused Pakistan of giving nothing but lies and deceit, thinking US leaders to be fools.

The statement by the FO added that the country is determined to continue to do all it takes to secure the lives of its citizens and broader stability in the region.

“We are engaged with the United States administration on the issue of security cooperation and await further details.”

The FO further said that the impact of the decision on pursuit of common objectives taken by the US will likely emerge in due course of time and added that the cooperation between the two countries in fighting terrorism has directly served “US national security interests as well as the larger interests of the international community”.

It has helped decimate al-Qaeda and fight other groups who took advantage of ungoverned spaces, a long porous border and posed a common threat to peace, added the FO in its statement.

Through a series of major counter-terrorism operations Pakistan cleared all these areas resulting in elimination of organized terrorist presence leading to significant improvement in security in Pakistan.

“Our efforts towards peace are awaiting reciprocal actions from the Afghan side in terms of clearance of vast stretches of ungoverned spaces, bilateral border management, repatriation of Afghan refugees, controlling poppy cultivation, drug trafficking and initiating Afghan-led and owned political reconciliation in Afghanistan,” the statement adds.

“Working towards enduring peace requires mutual respect and trust along with patience and persistence. Emergence of new and more deadly groups such as Daesh in Afghanistan calls for enhancing international cooperation. Arbitrary deadlines, unilateral pronouncements and shifting goalposts are counterproductive in addressing common threats.”

The US State Department has placed Pakistan on a special watch list for “severe violations of religious freedom” days after the White House said Islamabad would have to do more to combat terrorism to receive US aid. The President of the United States US Donald Trump had said that “no more” aid will be given to Pakistan.

The FO’s statement, issued by Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal on Friday, said that the “impact of the US’s decision on pursuit of common objectives would emerge more clearly in due course”.

State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said that the suspension would remain in effect until Pakistan “takes decisive action” against groups such as the Taliban, which are “destabilising the region and targeting US personnel”. Although Pakistan “certainly has been helpful in some instances,” she had said, “they are not taking steps they need to take to fight terrorists.”

Meanwhile, official sources had told media that the proposed plan does not call for “a total cut-off”; instead, it suggests a “condition and issue-based approach”.

The aid suspension will include equipment and the transfer of security-related funds, with possible exceptions for US national security reasons.