Fostering regional connectivity | By Syed Ihtisham Bukhari

Fostering regional connectivity

IN an increasingly interconnected world, fostering strong ties with neighbouring and friendly countries is paramount for promoting economic growth, cultural exchange and people-to-people connectivity. Pakistan, with its rich history, diverse culture and breathtaking landscapes, stands to gain immensely from enhancing regional integration through visa-free and visa-on-arrival entries. This proactive approach, spearheaded by the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs and diplomatic missions, can unlock the nation’s untapped potential and bolster its economy. Moreover, it is imperative that Pakistan’s allies, such as China, Iran and Afghanistan, also consider relaxing their visa policies to further promote seamless travel and mutual understanding.

Unlocking Economic Potential: Facilitating easy access between citizens of Pakistan and neighbouring countries has the potential to create a ripple effect on the economy. By embracing visa liberalization, Pakistan can attract a surge in tourism, foreign direct investment and trade opportunities. The removal of cumbersome visa procedures will inspire confidence among travellers and investors alike, resulting in a positive economic impact for all parties involved.

Building Regional Unity: The path to regional unity lies in the strengthening of people-to-people bonds. By easing travel restrictions, Pakistan can foster a sense of camaraderie and friendship among its citizens and those of its neighbouring countries. The resulting cultural exchange and increased interactions will help break down barriers and promote understanding, paving the way for enhanced diplomatic ties and collaborative efforts in various sectors.

Pakistan-China Friendship: Pakistan’s enduring friendship with China has been a cornerstone of its foreign policy. However, it is essential to address certain discrepancies in visa policies that exist between the two nations. China’s visa policy for Pakistani citizens, although stricter compared to that of the United States, presents an opportunity for both countries to revisit and reevaluate the existing regulations. A relaxation of visa requirements for Pakistani citizens would not only strengthen the bond between these two nations but also facilitate increased trade, investments and people-to-people exchanges.

Encouraging Iran and Afghanistan: Pakistan shares extensive borders with Iran and Afghanistan and it is in the best interest of all parties involved to promote closer ties. Iran and Afghanistan should consider providing visa-free entry to citizens of their neighbouring countries as a means to foster connectivity, enhance regional stability and bolster economic cooperation. By eliminating visa barriers, these countries can promote a sense of shared identity and facilitate cross-border trade, tourism and cultural exchanges.

The Role of Pakistani Diplomatic Missions: The onus lies with the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistani diplomatic missions to actively pursue visa liberalization agreements with neighbouring and friendly countries. Through diplomatic negotiations, they can lay the groundwork for fostering closer ties, advocating for relaxed visa policies and highlighting the mutual benefits of increased people-to-people exchanges. Proactive engagement in this regard will solidify Pakistan’s commitment to regional connectivity and position it as a leader in fostering cooperation and understanding.

Conclusion: In an interconnected world, where borders are becoming increasingly permeable, visa liberalization is a vital tool for fostering regional connectivity. Pakistan stands to benefit significantly from implementing visa-free and visa-on-arrival entries with neighbouring and friendly countries. Such a step would unlock economic potential, promote cultural exchange and strengthen diplomatic ties. Moreover, it is essential that countries like China, Iran and Afghanistan also consider relaxing their visa policies for Pakistani citizens, cementing the spirit of friendship and regional unity. By pursuing these initiatives, Pakistan can shape a brighter future, characterized by prosperity, harmony and a shared sense of purpose among its people and its neighbours.

—The writer is a columnist & human rights activist.

Email: [email protected]