Forum Oman Vision 2040 moves forward with open debate

Muscat

The Oman Vision 2040 Office has successfully organised a discussion session with civil society organisations in the presence of a number of its representatives and employees. The session aimed at familiarising the attendees with the progress of Oman vision 2040 and discuss the strategic directions and objectives that emerged from the vision after the series of workshops and the governorates’ forums, in which the various segments of society participated.

Talal bin Suleiman al Rahbi, Chairman of the Technical Committee for the Oman Vision 2040, delivered a welcoming speech, followed by Dr Yousef bin Hamad al Balushi, an economist at Oman Vision 2040 Office, who gave a brief presentation on Oman Vision 2040, including tracks, themes, stages and community participation in the preparation of the vision.

The discussion sessions are part of a series of meetings that will be held by the Oman Vision 2040 Office with various stakeholders in the coming period to involve all sectors and segments of society in shaping the future vision, as stipulated by the Royal Orders to promote participatory approach and activate the role of society in participating in formulation of the Oman Vision 2040.

The session with the civil society organisations included an extensive discussion on the strategic orientations and objectives of the three themes of the vision (Man and Society, Economy and Development, Governance and Institutional Performance).—OO