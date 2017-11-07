Former US ambassador calls on Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Former US ambassador to Pakistan Ms Robin Lynn Raphel called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Monday.

Various matters of mutual interest including promotion of Pakistan-US relations came under discussion.

On the occasion, the chief minister strongly condemned the incident of firing in a Church in Texas State and expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious human lives. The Chief Minister said that Pakistan-US relations spanned over many decades and Pakistan is keen to further expand these relations.

He observed that different nations should adopt a collective measure to maintain peace in the world, adding that Pakistan has tremendously progressed during the present tenure and the challenged faced by the country in 2013 have been overcome to a large extent.

Similarly, tremendous successes have been achieved in the elimination of terrorism and overcoming of the energy crisis.

The former US Ambassador said that her country gives special importance to its relations with Pakistan.