Former top judge kidnapped in troubled Cameroon region

Douala

Separatists in an English-speaking part of Cameroon have kidnapped a former top judge, a source said Monday, marking a fresh escalation in the troubled region.

Martin Mbeng had retired last year as vice president of the court of appeal in the Southwest Region, which with the neighbouring Northwest Region is in the grip of violent unrest.

“Mbeng is in the hands of the supporters of secession,” lawyer Agbor Nkongho, a friend of the judge and head of a campaign group called the Centre for Human Rights and Democracy in Africa, told AFP.

He was abducted on Sunday morning, Nkongho said, confirming information on social media.

“We condemned this act and asked for him to be released, especially as Mr. Mbeng does not engage in any political activity and he is not a supporter of the government,” he said.

There was no claim for the kidnapping a day later, and the authorities have made no reference to it. Cameroon’s Northwest and Southwest Regions are home to most of the country’s anglophones—a minority of about 20 percent in the predominantly French-speaking country of 23.4 million.—AFP