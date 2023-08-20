Former Test cricketer Naushad Ali breathed his last in Islamabad on Sunday. He was 79.

Wicketkeeper-batsman, who had played six Test matches – all against New Zealand in 1965, was laid to rest at the H-11 graveyard.

After retirement from professional cricket, the deceased served the Pakistan Cricket Board as the manager of the Pakistan Men’s team. He had also served as a match referee.

The PCB has expressed sorrow and grief over the passing of Naushad Ali.

In a message on X (Twitter), PCB Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf said: “On behalf of the PCB, I want to express my deepest condolences on the sad demise of Mr Naushad Ali.

“We share the grief of his friends and family and extend our deepest sympathies.”