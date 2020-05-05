Former skipper Du Plessis commits to play all three formats for South Africa

London

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has committed to playing for his country in all three formats of the game in the 2020-21 season, a boost for a Test side that lacks experience and depth in the batting lineup.

The 35-year-old relinquished the captaincy in the limited overs formats to Quinton de Kock, and the team will also have a new Test skipper for their tour of West Indies, which is still scheduled to start in late July. Du Plessis says the lack of cricket due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has seen the Indian Premier League postponed, has reignited his desire to stay in the international arena.

He will make himself available for future One-Day International series having not featured in the 50-over format since the 2019 World Cup in England.—Agencies