Former Sindh governor Ishratul Ebad telephones President Alvi

Former Sindh Governor Dr. Ishratul Ebad Khan on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with President Dr. Arif Alvi. In a phone call, the two leaders discussed the current political situation of the country, said sources.

The former Sindh governor and MQM-Pakistan leader advised President Alvi to play his role for national unity amid the tense political situation in the country. He also proposed President Arif Alvi for holding a grand dialogue by uniting all political parties on one platform. “President House is a symbol of unity,” he told Alvi and urged him to play his due role for national unity.

Both leaders also agreed on keeping national institutions away from ongoing political discourse in the country, said sources. INP