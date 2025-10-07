Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan set free by Israel, DPM Dar confirms

ISLAMABAD – Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan has been set free days after abduction by the occupation forces of Israel, Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar confirmed on Tuesday.

Ishaq Dar while taking to X, previously known as Twitter, wrote, “I am pleased to confirm that former Senator Mushtaq has been released and is now safely with Pakistan Embassy in Amman. He is in good health and high spirits. The Embassy stands ready to facilitate his return to Pakistan, in accordance with his wishes and convenience,”.

He also wrote, “Am pleased to extend our gratitude to all our friendly countries who actively engaged and assisted in this behalf to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan,”.

Just a day earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan said it is working tirelessly, through its embassy in Amman, to secure the safe evacuation of former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, who is in Israeli custody after Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla was intercepted.