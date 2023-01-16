Former SCBA president Latif Afridi killed in PHC bar room shooting

Peshawar: Latif Afridi, former Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) president, was shot dead inside the Peshawar High Court (PHC) bar room on Monday, according to the police.

The senior lawyer was moved to the Lady Reading Hospital of Peshawar, but the facility said that the senior lawyer was dead on arrival. The hospital administration added that six bullets were fired at Afridi.

According to police officials, Latif Afridi was sitting with other lawyers in the bar room when a gunman opened fire at him.

SSP Operations Kashif Abbasi said that the attacker, Adnan Afridi s/o Abdul Sami Afridi, had been taken into custody from the crime scene. He said that the matter seems to be of personal enmity between the two families while further investigations are underway.

Condemnations

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow and grief over the brutal killing of Abdul Latif Afridi in Peshawar.

He said that the worsening law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was alarming, urging the provincial government to take immediate steps to improve it.

نامور قانون دان اورسابق صدر سپریم کورٹ بار عبدالطیف آفریدی کےپشاور میں بیہمانہ قتل پر دلی دکھ اور رنج ہوا۔ انکی بلندیِ درجات اور لواحقین کیلئے صبرِ جمیل کی دعا ہے۔خیبر پختونخوا میں بگڑتی ہوئی امن و امان کی صورتحال تشویشناک ہے،صوبائی حکومت اس کی بہتری کیلئے فی الفور اقدامات اٹھائے — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 16, 2023

Former president Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the murder of Afridi, saying that Latif Afridi was a strong supporter of democracy and a staunch opponent of extremism. He said that Abdul Latif Afridi’s struggle for the restoration of democracy is unforgettable, adding that Afridi continued to raise his voice against terrorists and extremists.

شہید عبدالطیف آفریدی کی جمہوریت کی بحالی کیلئے جدوجہد ناقابل فراموش ہے، آصف زرداری شہید عبدالطیف آفریدی دہشتگردوں اور شدت پسندوں کے خلاف آواز بلند کرتے رہے، آصف زرداری پیپلزپارٹی کی قیادت اور کارکن شہید عبدالطیف آفریدی کے خاندان کے دکھ میں شریک ہے ،آصف زرداری — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) January 16, 2023

Lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir said that Afridi was a champion of human and political rights. “Attempt on life inside high court bar removes any doubt if still left about the resurgence of terrorism,” he said.

Strongly condemn the dastardly attack on Former SC Bar President & Sr Leader NDM Lala #LatifAfridi who has been a champion of human & political rights. Attempt on life inside High Court Bar removes any doubt if still left about resurgence of terrorism. Prayers for his recovery. — M. Jibran Nasir 🇵🇸 (@MJibranNasir) January 16, 2023

More to follow…