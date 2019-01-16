Former Saudi envoy calls for improving people to people ties

Zubair Qureshi

Former Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Dr Ali Awadh Asseri is currently in Pakistan meeting friends and reviving the missing links. Taking advantage of his presence in the federal capital, Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on Wednesday organized a special event titled “Contours of Saudi Arabia Foreign Policy” which was addressed by Ambassador Asseri.

Chairman, International Institute for Iranian Studies (RASANAH), Riyadh, KSA Dr Alsulami was also invited by the SDPI to cover Saudi-Iran relations the occasion.

While thanking the organizers to give him a chance to address on his favourite subject i.e. various dimensions of Pak-Saudi relations in the light of Saudi Arabian Foreign Policy, Dr Ali Awadh Asseri said the Kingdom’s relations can be summarized in three words: They are unique, profound and durable.

He said, “Our relations with Pakistan have no limits and are incomparable as Pakistan has a special place in the heart of our new leadership.”

Asseri stressed the need for strengthening relations beyond official ties in terms of improving people to people contacts; enhance engagement with the private sector; and Academia. He said that today we are witnessing very dynamic and young leadership in KSA which has more love and affection for the people of Pakistan.

He was of the view KSA had always defended Pakistan’s national causes such as Kashmir at international forums and extended unflinching economic help in testing times like in 2005 earthquake. Currently, KSA has taken the lead in confronting Pakistan’s economic crisis by offering around $6bn generous support, including $3bn for the balance of payment crisis and $3bn in payment on oil import, he added. Furthermore, in his forthcoming visit, Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman will announce multi-billion investments which will cover oil refinery and petrochemical complex as well as renewable energy and mining sectors, he added.

