Former ruling PTI constitutes 3-member committee for political dialogue

Lahore: Former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has constituted a three-member committee to get out of the ongoing political quagmire by pursuing dialogue.

The development followed a meeting of Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Jamaat-i-Islami emir Sirajul Haq when the latter called on the former prime minister at his residence in Lahore on Saturday.

According to a statement issued today, PTI leaders Pervaiz Khattak, Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood ur Rasheed will hold a dialogue with Jamaat-e-Islami.

The JI emir also called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at his residence to develop a consensus regarding talks with the opposition parties.

Sirajul Haq urged during the sessions that a committee be formed to forge a wider agreement for holding elections in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and finally the entire country.

PM Shehbaz and Imran agreed that elections were the best course of action to get the nation out of its current economic, political, and constitutional challenges, and both expressed appreciation for Haq’s efforts and pledged their complete cooperation.

Separately, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has set up a three-person committee, comprised of Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, and PM’s Advisor on Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira, in an effort to persuade allies in the government to begin a dialogue process with the PTI.

Earlier, former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari also called on all political parties to sit together and develop a consensus on a single-point agenda for elections.

Last month, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan said he was ready to hold talks with all stakeholders but insisted that no “illegal and unconstitutional demands” will be entertained.