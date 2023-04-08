Former Punjab CM Buzdar faces arrest in case of illegal transfer of land

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) is likely to arrest former chief minister Punjab and PTI leader Usman Buzdar for illegally transferring 900 kanals of land in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Buzdar, a confidante of Imran Khan, is wanted by Anti-Corruption Establishment. Media reports suggest that he illegally transferred land previously owned by the Punjab government.

The vast land is now being used by the PTI leader’s brother Umar Buzdar. ACE officials earlier summoned Usman Buzdar twice to appear before the authority but he dodged officials.

Buzdar has been given the last chance today (Saturday), but he decided against appearing before officials. PTI leader was facing a hand full of cases including one related to illegal transfers of government officers and corruption in the highway department.

Ruling alliance leaders accused Buzdar of depriving the poor masses of their rights and ruthlessly plundering the resources. Ousted premier Imran Khan has also been named for facilitating Buzdar’s alleged corruption.