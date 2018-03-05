Former President Zardari condoles death of political activist Jam Saqi

ISLAMABAD : Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the death of a distinguished democrat and a valiant soldier of the rights of people, Jam Saqi.

Former President in a condolence message said that he was shocked and grieved by the news of the death of an upright and dedicated political activist Jam Saqi. He said that Jam Saqi was a true pro-people politician who struggled all his life against dictatorships. He opposed One Unit during 1960s and sacrificed a lot during struggle against tyranny. He was imprisoned many times but refused to bow down before dictators.

Asif Ali Zardari said that the void created by Jam Saqi’s death will not be filled for a long time. He will be always remembered by democrats and political workers all over the country. Former President condoled with Jam Saqi’s family and friends and said that PPP is with them in this hour of grief.

Former President prayed to Almighty Allah to grant eternal peace to the departed soul and strength and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

Orignally published by INP