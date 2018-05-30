Former President Zardari condemns killing of Charanjit Singh

ISLAMABAD : Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned the killing of human rights activist Charanjit Singh who was gunned down in Peshawar on Tuesday.

He was also known as strong opponent of terrorism and extremism.

In a statement Asif Ali Zardari said that it is most unfortunate and condemnable that a strong voice for religious harmony and human rights was silenced. He demanded the authorities to immediately arrest the assailants and bring them to book. He also sympathized with the bereaved family