Former President Zardari condemns Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD : Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has strongly condemned Indian aggression at the line of control and expressed his profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three Pakistani soldiers.

Asif Ali Zardari in a statement said that the nation is proud of these soldiers who defend Pakistani borders and are fighting the menace of terrorism in the country. He sympathized with the bereaved families of martyrs and prayed to Almighty Allah for grant of eternal peace to the departed souls.

