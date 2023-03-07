Former President Zardari also voices ‘reservations’ with federal govt over census

Former President Asif Ali Zardari also voiced “reservations” with the coalition government in the Center over the ongoing digital census in the country, adding that his party — the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) — was “part of the government” but not a member of the PDM alliance.

The PPP co-chairman’s statement came a day after his son, chairman of the PPP and the current foreign minister of Pakistan, hinted at quitting the federal government over promises of giving relief to flood victims of Sindh.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that it was unacceptable that elections in one province take place based on a different census, and other provincial polls are held based on a “flawed” digital census.

Adding more to the comments made by the foreign minister, Asif Ali Zardari said that his party would contest the next elections on the “arrow” symbol and not for an alliance with the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

He, however, ruled out any possibility of talks with Imran Khan, saying talks could be held with politicians and political parties but not with the former premier, noting that the latter was in a “habit of taking U-turns”.