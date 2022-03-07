Former President of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar passes away

Islamabad: Former President of Pakistan Rafiq Tarar passed away after a prolonged illness, family sources confirmed.

The news was announced by his grandson and PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar.

“My grandfather Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passed away,” Attaullah said in a tweet.

میرے دادا جان محمد رفیق تارڑ رضائے الٰہی سے انتقال کر گئے ہیں۔ انا للہ وانا اليہ راجعون — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) March 7, 2022

Rafiq Tarar had been suffering from health issues for a long.

Born on November 2, 1929, Muhammad Rafiq Tarar breathed his last today at the age of 92. He served the country as the head of state from January 1998 to June 2001.

Earlier, he had also served as a judge at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.