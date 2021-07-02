Former president Asif Zardari admitted to hospital after health deteriorates

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a hospital in Karachi after his health deteriorated due to travelling for court hearings and budget session.

PPP’s Information Secretary Shazia Atta Marri in a tweet said that Zardari has been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi “following advice from his doctors due to exertion and exhaustion from travelling for court appearances and Budget session”.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has arrived in Karachi from Islamabad while Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband have also returned from Dubai to attend to her father.

The former president spent a week in Lahore before he travelled to Islamabad to attend the National Assembly session for Budget 2021-22.

Back in January, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had granted bail to Zardari in a case related to suspicious transactions after a health commission confirmed that his ailment.

