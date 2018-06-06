Former PPP MNA Tariq Shabbir Mayo joins PML-N

Salim Ahmed

Former Member National Assembly of People’s Party Tariq Shabbir Mayo called on President PML-N and Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here Tuesday and announced to join the PML-N along with his colleagues and expressed complete confidence on the leadership of Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

Shahbaz Sharif welcomed Tariq Shabbir Mayo and his colleagues to the party and said that pivot of PML-N’s politics is public welfare. That is the reason, PML-N is the most popular and largest political party in the country, he added. Tariq Shabbir Mayo said that PML-N is the genuine representative of the masses which has fulfilled the obligation of public service. It may be added here that Ch. Shabbir Mayo, father of Tariq Shabbir Mayo has twice remained PPP MNA