Former PML-N MPA Ghumman joins PTI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In a fresh blow to the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), party’s former MPA Raza Nasrullah Ghumman joined arch-rival Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday. Ghuman, who was PML-N’s Faisalabad legislator, met PTI chief Imran Khan accompanied and announced unconditional support for the party.

Speaking on the occasion, Imran said Pakistan is facing serious challenges, saying the party will make every possible effort in order to put Pakistan back on the track of prosperity. The PTI chief, felicitated Ghuman and his followers, saying that people in Punjab are looking forward to change and election campaign will be initiated after the ongoing membership drive across the country.

In February, Omar Ayub Khan, the grandson of former military dictator General Ayub Khan, joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday. In the same month, PML-N’s former candidate for PS-93 and NA-241 Yousfur Rehman Afridi joined PTI along with other activists of the party.