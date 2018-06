Former PM Abbasi’s driver fined by Motorway police

Salim Ahmed

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s driver was penalised by Motorway police on Monday for over-speeding near Ravi Toll Plaza on Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

The former premier’s driver was fined Rs750 for violation of traffic laws. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was present in his car at the time.Last year, motorway police fined then National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq for speeding near Khanqah Dogran on M2 motorway. Sadiq’s two vehicles were fined Rs2,500 for violating traffic rules, the police informed.