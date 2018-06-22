Former PM Abbasi challenges dismissal of candidacy

ISLAMABAD : Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday challenged the rejection of his nomination papers from the capital’s NA-53 constituency.

It may be noted that during scrutiny on Tuesday, Abbasi’s nomination papers had been dismissed by the returning officer (RO) as the former premier failed to mention the development work he undertook in his previous constituency.

The RO had also dismissed the nomination papers of other contenders for the constituency, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, on similar grounds.

Tahir Mahmood Abbasi filed the former premier’s appeal in the election tribunal today pleading for dismissal of the RO’s decision. He added that the former premier did not omit the required information on purpose and is ready to rectify the mistake.

Abbasi is contesting on the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s ticket from NA-53, as well as his home constituency of NA-57, Murree. His nomination from Murree has also been challenged in the Rawalpindi appellate tribunal.

Similarly, PML-N’s Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, who hails from the Hazara region and has remained governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also challenged on Friday the rejection of his nomination papers from NA-53, as did estranged PTI leader Ayesha Gulalai.

Abbasi claimed to have carried out widespread public welfare projects in his constituency.

As the ECP concluded the scrutiny of nomination papers on Tuesday, it formed six appellate tribunals in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eight in Punjab, four in Sindh, two in Balochistan and one in Islamabad to hear the appeals.

The election tribunals have until June 27 to decide on the appeals after which the revised list of the candidates will be shared on June 28.

The last date for withdrawal of candidature will be June 29 whereas the date for allocation of electoral symbols and publication of the final list of contesting candidates will be June 30.

Polling for general election 2018 will be held on July 25