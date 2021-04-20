Pakistani journalist Absar Alam shot in Islamabad attack

Senior journalist and former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulator Authority (PML-N) was injured after unknown men opened fire on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

In a video circulating on social media shows the injured journalist is being taken to hospital. He said, “I was walking outside my home when I was attacked”.

Alam said that he was shot in his ribs, adding that such tactics could not threaten him.

The senior journalist is, according to doctors, out of danger.

Federal Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has condemned the attack, adding that a probe has been ordered into the matter. He said that details will be shared with media once the probe is completed.

ابصار عالم پر قاتلانہ حملے کی شدید مذمت کرتے ہیں، پولیس کو واقعہ کی فوری تحقیقات کا کہ دیا ہے جوں ہی تفصیلات سامنے آئیں گی میڈیا کے سامنے رکھیں گے ، — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz termed it barbaric crim. She tweeted, “Silencing the voice of dissent is a cancer that has plagued this country for many years. Absar Alam Sahab is the latest victim of this cruel & barbaric crime. May Allah SWT heal his wounds and the wounds of this country. Ameen”.