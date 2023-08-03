Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ijaz Butt breathed his last in Lahore on Thursday.

The former test cricketer was 85. Butt had played eight Test matches for Pakistan.

PCB, former and current players have expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of former wicketkeeper batsman who had served as PCB chairman from 2008 to 2011.

Younas Khan led Pakistan team lifted the ICC T20 World Cup in 2019 during his tenure as PCB head.

The PCB is saddened by the news of the passing of former Test cricketer and ex-PCB chairman Ijaz Butt. Our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/EH0UuMBfhN — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 3, 2023

