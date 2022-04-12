Former Pakistani spinner Mohammad Hussain dies

Pakistan’s former left-arm spinner, Mohammad Hussain has died in Lahore at the age of 45 after fighting a kidney-related illness.

He was relying on dialysis to treat his condition while also battling diabetes at the same time.

Mohammad Hussain represented Pakistan in two Tests and 14 ODIs between 1996 and 1998.

He made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in Faisalabad in 1996 but had to wait for two years for his next Test appearance against Australia in Rawalpindi.

As a regular member of the ODI squad during a 12-month period from May 1997 to April 1998, he managed to take the field in less than half the 36 ODIs Pakistan played during that span.

Pakistan Cricket Board paid its respect to the former international as well.

The PCB is saddened by the passing of former Pakistan Test all-rounder Mohammad Hussain and offers its sincerest condolences to his family and friends.

He took 13 wickets in the format and as a handy lower-order batter managed to average 30.80 for his 154 ODI runs.

Hussain rose to prominence after making his mark in the domestic circuit in the 1995-96 season finishing the Wills Kings Cup as the joint-highest wicket-taker alongside the great Wasim Akram.

His 19 scalps came at an average of just 7.21 as he was named Player of the Tournament.

In all, he played 92 List A games, which brought him 130 wickets at an average of 25.74 as well as 131 First Class contests that yielded 454 wickets at an average of 23.13 and 4996 runs with the bat at an average of 26.57.

His tally included two centuries and 29 half-centuries with 132 runs being his highest score.

He retired from cricket in 2009.