Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan arrested by paramilitary forces in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan has been arrested by Rangers outside Islamabad High Court, it emerged on Tuesday.

The former premier was nabbed by the paramilitary forces in the Al-Qadir trust case. He was taken into the armored vehicle before being shifted to another location.

Soon after the detention, Islamabad police confirmed the arrest in a tweet. The police added that he was shifted to the NAB office. The top cop of capital described the conditions as normal, saying Section 144 is in force in the metropolis and warned of action in case of violation.

کبھی کسی نے ان کو دشمن سے لڑتے دیکھا ہے ؟ نہیں دیکھا تو آج دیکھ لیں ۔۔ بڑے تمغے ملنے ہیں اس پر ۔۔

Fawad Chaudhry shared a tweet, saying Rangers had ‘occupied’ Islamabad High Court, subject lawyers to torture, and surrounded Khan’s vehicle.

Court notice after Khan’s arrest

Soon after the arrest, Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq took notice and summoned IG Islamabad, the secretary interior and the attorney general.

Justice Farooq has directed govt to inform court immediately who was behind the arrest and in what case has Imran been arrested in.

“Will summon prime minister if a report was not submitted in 15 minutes,” the judge remarked.

Let it be known that PTI chief reached Islamabad High Court to get bail in two cases when heavy contingent of Rangers surrounded his vehicle and arrested him.

This is developing story and will be updated later…