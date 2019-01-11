Former MQM MNA robbed in Karachi

Staff Repeater

Armed robbers looted former Member National Assembly (MNA) belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Khawaja Sohail Mansoor in the metropolis.

Police said that three two armed motorcyclists, both wearing helmets stopped Khawaja Sohail Mansoor near Teen Talwar area in Karachi. The gunmen snatched 30,000 rupees cash, cell phone and precious watch from former MNA and sped the scene. The police after registering a case against unidentified robbers have started an investigation.

