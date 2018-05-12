Former MQM deputy convener Amjadullah joins PPP

Staff reporter

Former Deputy Convener of Mutta-hida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Rabitta Commit-tee Amjadullah Khan called on Faryal Talpur and announced to join Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).Sumaira Amjad, wife of Amjadullah Khan also announced to join PPP.Amjadullah expressed confidence in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, saying Bi-lawal is the only future leadership of the country.

PPP Karachi President and provincial minister Saeed Ghani was also present on the occasion.

Ghani welcomed Am-jadullah and his wife in the PPP.Speaking on the occasion Faryal Talpur said PPP is bouquet of all nationali-ties and sects, adding that a large number of people from different parties were joining the PPP.