Former MNA Syed Inayat Ali Shah joins PPP

ISLAMABAD, : Former member National Assembly from Chiniot Syed Inayat Ali Shah called on former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari at Bilawal House Lahore and joined Pakistan Peoples Party.

Qamar Zaman Kaira, Chaudhry Manzoor, Amir Fida Paracha, Hasan Murtaza, Syed Ali Raza, Kalim Ali, Malik Khalil and Syed Aseer Abbas were also present on the occasion.

Former President welcomed Syed Inayat Ali Shah in the Party. Syed Inayat Ali Shah said that he regards PPP as his home and he is delighted to be back.