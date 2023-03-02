Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen suffers heart attack

MUMBAI – Sushmita Sen, the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title, underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack.

The Biwi No. 1 star took to social media, updating her followers about her deteriorating health. Dropping a picture, she quoted her father saying “Keep your heart happy and courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most”.

She then revealed suffering a cardiac arrest a couple of days back, saying she underwent angioplasty. “The stent is in place, and most importantly, my cardiologist confirmed that I do have a big heart,” she added.

Courtesy: sushmitasen47/Instagram

The actor further thanked everyone who helped her in due time. “I have a lot of people to thank for their timely aid and constructive action, but it will take too long, so I will do so in another post,” the 47-year-old said.

In another post, the actor said “#lookforward #stepforward #moveforward & just like that, everything is behind you!!!! Aah! The simplicity of life!!! I love you guys!!!! Slightly under the weather. want lots of healing energy. you send, I receive!!!! Have a beautiful day!!! (sic).”

As the Bollywood actor, updated her fans on her health, social media users rushed to her post, praying for her speedy recovery.

The winner of the Miss Universe 1994 pageant, rose to fame for being the first Indian to bag the prestigious reward. The actor previously bagged Femina Miss India 1994 at the tender age of 18.

She debuted with the 1996 movie Dastak and later won the Filmfare Award. Aankhen, Chingaari, Main Hoon Na, Dulha Mil Gaya, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya are some of her noted movies.