Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar granted bail in illegal weapons case

KARACHI : Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar was granted bail on Friday by an anti-terrorism court in Karachi in the second case against him and may be released soon.

He has been told to submit Rs1 million as surety in the case of his possession of illegal weapons.

The former police officer had been booked in two cases, one for a fake encounter in which four men were killed and the other for possessing illegal weapons and explosives.

One of the young men killed in the encounter on January 13 was Naqeebullah Mehsud, whose family and tribe have pursued the case relentlessly. Naqeebullah’s father expressed his lack of confidence in the trial and has protested against what he says is the biased treatment of Anwar.

The court granted the former cop bail in the fake encounter case last week against a surety of Rs1 million.

