Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa IG police and serving officer on special duty Salahuddin Mehsud’s brother, Nasrullah Mehsud, was kidnapped and killed on Friday in Tank.

The victim was making his way to his residence from Tank Bazaar in his vehicle after Friday prayers when assailants, waiting for him near the customs pump, opened fire on him.

Syed Amal, the gunman accompanying Nasrullah Mehsud was seriously injured. The perpetrators then proceeded to forcefully take Nasrullah. His body was later found in Manzai area.

The gunman was also reported to have succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The police have registered a report of the incident and started an investigation.

According to the district police officer, the accused came on a motorcycle and after firing on Nasrullah’s car left the gunman injured and took the victim with them in his car.