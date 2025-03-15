Former Japanese adult start Rae Lil Black observers first Ramadan after embracing Islam

Former Japanese adult star Rae Lill Black, who recently embraced Islam, has opened up about her amazing experience of observing holy month of Ramadan.

Taking to Instagram, Rae Lil Black said, “Experiencing my first Ramadan — grateful for this journey of faith and blessings. May this month bring us blessings, peace and guidance we need,”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kae Asakura (@raelilblack)

After embracing Islam, she has also deleted all explicit images and videos from her social media accounts.

Rae, also known as Kai Asakura, revealed that she learned about Islam during her visit to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2024 and later accepted the faith.

She shared her journey of transformation on TikTok and discussed it with Singaporean podcaster Zar Ismail. Rae mentioned that during her visit to Kuala Lumpur in August last year, she wore a hijab because she wanted to visit mosques and interact with local Muslims.

“They were very kind to me and welcomed me with open hearts. I felt that they were truly wonderful people, so I thought, why not try to understand their culture?” she said.

A week before Ramadan, Rae hosted a meet-and-greet with her fans in Singapore, where she received gifts such as prayer mats and travel prayer kits. She also shared photos and videos of her visits to various mosques before and during Ramadan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kae Asakura (@raelilblack)

In one of her posts, she wrote, “I hope this beautiful month brings us closer to Allah and to our loved ones, family, brothers and sisters. I’m very excited and hope that God and you all give me the strength to go through this month. Ramadan Mubarak!,”.

On March 9, Rae observed her first iftar and prayer in Kuala Lumpur. She also shared short clips of herself walking around the city in a hijab and posing outside the famous Seri Sendayan Mosque.

During Ramadan, she documented her experience of fasting and posted videos of herself breaking her fast with her followers. She also addressed accusations from TikTok users who claimed she was “only creating content” rather than genuinely observing Ramadan.

In a video posted on March 7, she responded, “Okay, I am fasting. First of all, I am doing my own thing. I am surrendering my pure intentions to Allah, so don’t worry about me. Please focus on your own life,”.

In a podcast interview, Rae defended herself against claims that she was still actively involved in the adult film industry. She clarified, “These videos were filmed in the past, and I don’t own them. Once a film is made, they have the right to publish it whenever they want, so some videos, despite being years old, are still being released,”.

Despite her past, Rae shared that many Muslims have shown her immense support, sent her gifts such as dates, books and even a prayer mat from Mecca.

“It made me cry because people are so supportive, and they don’t judge,” she said.

Rae Lill Black’s transformation marked not just a new chapter in her personal life but also served as a testament to Islam’s ability to attract people from all backgrounds regardless of their past.