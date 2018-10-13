Former investigator of Baldia factory fire case receiving threats, court told

KARACHI: Former investigation officer of the Baldia factory inferno case Jahanzeb on Saturday moved an application in an anti-terrorism court seeking directives for Karachi police to provide him protection.

In his application, he stated that he has been receiving calls from unknown numbers, threatening him with dire consequences.

Public prosecutor Sajid Mehbob told the ATC judge that the police are ready to provide protection to the former IO. He said police will help trace the callers extending life threats.

The ATC, meanwhile, directed the SSP West to provide protection to inspector Jahanzeb.

More than 250 labourers lost their lives when the factory Ali Enterprises, located in city’s Baldia Town area, was allegedly set ablaze in September 2012.

However, the loved ones of the victims are still awaiting justice and the verdict in the case has not been announced.

A major development took place after three years in 2015 as the investigation report stated that the factory was set ablaze on the directives of a political party’s stakeholder.

“The fire that engulfed the factory was an outcome of a pre-planned scheme and that it was no accident,” revealed the Joint Investigation Team report. “The factory was set ablaze over non-payment of bhatta – extortion money.”

Sources said the JIT report stated that MQM sector in-charge Rehman alias Bhola and Karachi Tanzeemi Committee (KTC) in-charge Hammad Siddiqui had demanded Rs 200 million extortion from owners of the factory.

