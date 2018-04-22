Former Indian minister Yashwant Sinha quits BJP

Srinagar

“Today I am taking ‘sanyas’ from any kind of party politics, today I am ending all ties with the BJP” declared former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha in Patna Saturday.

Sinha said that democratic institutions are being undermined under the NDA regime and vowed to work for the protection of democracy in India.

He also blamed the NDA government for an impasse in Parliament during the Budget session.

Sinha had formed ‘Rashtra Manch’ on January 30, saying that it will be an apolitical forum and highlight “anti-people” policies of the Centre. Leaders from the Congress and other opposition parties had joined the event.—RK