Former India stock exchange boss arrested in mystic scam

The former chief executive of India’s National Stock Exchange has been arrested, officials said Monday, in a bizarre corporate misgovernance scandal featuring a supposed Himalayan yogi.

Chitra Ramkrishna — a high-flying executive once feted as the “queen of the bourse” — allegedly took business advice from a mystic throughout her 2013-2016 tenure at one of the world’s largest derivatives exchanges.

She was detained by Central Bureau of Investigation, India’s equivalent of the FBI, in Delhi late Sunday, a senior officer told AFP.