Former IIUI VP Dr Tayyab passes away

Staff Reporter

Renowned intellectual and former member of Board of Trustees (BoT) of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Tayyab Zain ul Abidin passed away in Sudan.

Dr. Tayyab was one of the founding members of IIUI BoT. He served IIUI as Vice-President Academics. He also launched university’s Department of Politics and International Relations. Dr. Tayyab served at IIUI for more than a decade, where he also served as Dean social sciences.

He had many students in legal fraternity and other fields such as political science across the Muslim world, specially, in Pakistan. Dr. Tayyab had done his PhD in Political Science from Cambridge University.