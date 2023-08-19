Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar vowed on Friday to comply with the commitments made by the previous government on national and international levels with different forums, besides ensuring rule of law and financial discipline during the interim period.

“We do not have perpetual mandate to serve the nation but during the given allocated time we will try to lay foundation where we have sense of continuation of national and international commitments that the previous government has made with different forums,” he said while talking to the cabinet members here during the first cabinet meeting of the caretaker government.

With respect to a new initiative, Special Investment Facilitation Council, launched by former government, the prime minister said the caretaker government would fully support it. He said SIFC was a dream comes true project as Pakistan was an agriculture country and rich with mineral resources.

He said in fact SIFC was not a new idea but it was an old national dream that was going to be materialized now.

“Day has arrived when with the support of all institutions including Pakistan military leadership, we support, facilitate, encourage, and realize this old national dream.”

He said this initiatives was not held by any institution but it was collectively owned by around 250 million people of the country. “We all own it and we will contribute towards it.”

During the meeting,

he individually acknowledged the services of all the cabinet members saying “I am very proud that we have got one of the best team”. He hoped that the Almighty Allah would enable them to lead and steer this nation during the interim period.

“With our utmost duty, may be it is a month, two or three, or three and a half, whatever the allocated time is, we will demonstrate through our actions not by our words,” he added. With regard to the economic situation in the country, the prime minister said he was well aware of the huge economic challenges but with an able team, the government would ensure the financial discipline. “We have a sense of sanctity of tax payers’ money. This money on which we are having today’s meeting, using resources or traveling, is paid by the people of Pakistan,” he added.