Former DG IB Aftab Sultan appointed Chairman NAB

Islamabad: Former Director-General Intelligence Bureau Aftab Sultan has been appointed as Chairman of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) by the federal government on Thursday.

The appointment was made after the formal approval of the federal Cabinet.

The allied parties opposed the suggestion to appoint Sultan as the NAB chairman. However, the PML-N held consultations and finally made the decision for his appointment.

Before this appointment, Sultan served as the DG IB twice and also remained associated with the police department as a grade-22 officer.

The post was lying vacant since last month after then-NAB chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal relinquished the charge of his office on June 2, on the expiry of the ordinance through which he was given an extension till the appointment of a new chairman.

Read: Javed Iqbal’s tenure as Nab chairman to end today