Former CS Fazlur Rehman nominated as caretaker CM Sindh

KARACHI : Outgoing Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and outgoing leader of opposition in Sindh Assembly Khwaja Izhar-ul-Hassan have unanimously agreed to propose the name of Fazlur-Rehman, Ex Chief Secretary Sindh as caretaker Chief Minister Sindh.

The decision was taken unanimously during a meeting between outgoing Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and opposition leader Khawaja Izharul Hassan in Karachi.

The caretaker Chief Minister will take oath of his office at governor house in Karachi.

The governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair will administer the oath.

It may be recalled that the nominated caretaker chief minister Fazlur-Rehman had served as a chief secretary Sindh from 2007 to 2010.

