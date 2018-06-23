Former CM Murad Ali Shah owns assets over Rs213 million

KARACHI : Former Sindh chief minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has revealed over Rs213 Million assets along with his nomination papers.

As per the nomination papers submitted to the election commission, Murad Ali Shah, who also held the finance ministry in the previous provincial government, owns a house in DHA, Karachi worth Rs 11.5 million and also have 51 acres of agricultural land in various areas of the province.

The Pakistan Peoples Party, leader has also listed ownership of two vehicles worth Rs 2.2 million and Rs 12 million, along with jewellery weighing 10 tolas, worth over Rs 590,000. Moreover, Shah also declared $264, 368 in a bank account.

Supreme Court had ordered candidates to submit an affidavit along with their nomination papers. The affidavit would contain details of the candidate which could be accessed by the voters.

ECP had stated it would release details of the candidates for voters including the asset details.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Khurram Dastgir has listed assets worth Rs 12.8 million. In his two bank accounts, he holds an amount of Rs 3,739,000 and also owns 22 grams of gold.

The Gujranwala-based politician has also shown partial ownership of a cinema near the Sialkoti Darwaza as well as a cloth market on GT Road.

According to the documents, the former federal minister’s Satellite Town house was gifted to him by his father while he was also gifted a plot in DC Colony by his wife.

Under the Representation of People Act 1976 Section 42(A) and Senate Election Act 25 (A), it is mandatory for parliamentarians to declare their assets along with their spouses and dependents.